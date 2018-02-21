victorias secret

Search
1 day ago
Victoria’s Secret ditches Angels: 5 PR pros on the brand’s new marketing direction
The new models include Megan Rapinoe and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
Feb 21, 2018
What personalised events mean in China
To engage attendees, every live experience must be unique
Dec 4, 2017
Holding large events in China: Lessons from the Victoria’s Secret Shanghai Fashion Show
The biggest mistake brands can make is to assume that event planning in China is the same as everywhere else in the world.
