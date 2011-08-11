Search
venus teoh
22 hours ago
Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Venus Teoh, Sabeco
Not afraid to make bold moves, Teoh is breathing new life into one of Vietnam’s oldest brewing companies, helping local communities along the way.
Aug 11, 2011
Anchor Beer picks Rain as brand ambassador
SINGAPORE – Anchor Beer has appointed Alchemy Partnership as the creative agency for its latest regional campaign, with Korean celebrity Rain (Jung Ji-hoon) as brand ambassador.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins