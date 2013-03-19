users

Twitter's advertising revenue crosses $1 billion in Q4
2 days ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Twitter's advertising revenue crosses $1 billion in Q4

Overall topline grows by 28% and operating income by nearly 65%, even as pandemic sees company's net loss swell.

DATA POINTS: Social media statistics and trends in China
Mar 19, 2013
Staff Reporters

DATA POINTS: Social media statistics and trends in China

Go-Globe, an online web applications design and development firm, has created an infographic that covers statistics and facts about all the major social media platforms that China's 597 million social networking users are active on -- namely Qzone, Tencent Weibo, Sina Weibo, Wechat, Pengyou, 51.com, Renren, Douban, Kaixin001, Jiayuan.

Japan's Line exceeds 70 million users, launches branded campaigns
Oct 26, 2012
Emily Tan

Japan's Line exceeds 70 million users, launches branded campaigns

TOKYO - Japan's smartphone call and messaging app Line has passed 70 million users and launched campaigns in Taiwan and Thailand.

Twitter's 100 million milestone brings new questions on revenue and investment
Sep 12, 2011
Emily Tan

Twitter's 100 million milestone brings new questions on revenue and investment

GLOBAL - Last Thursday, Twitter announced that it had reached 100 million users, an 82 per cent growth from the beginning of the year. Its newly-appointed CEO, Dick Costolo, however has no plans to list until he's built a robust advertising business.

