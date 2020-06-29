Search
usb
Jun 29, 2020
Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Javed Iqbal, United Commercial Bank
Javed Iqbal's efforts to serve the unbanked in Bangladesh have served his brand well.
Dec 6, 2013
Kingston re-enacts true story, immortalises widow's memories in a flash drive
HSIN-CHU - An emotional mini-film by Kingston attempts to inject warmth into a data-storage device by retelling a story about a memory, with the product appearing for only two seconds.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins