us elections

Midterm ads are angry, overspent and misinformed
Nov 6, 2022
Alison Weissbrot

Midterm ads are angry, overspent and misinformed

Ads leading up to the U.S. midterm elections next week are not just negative, they are also misinforming, angering and exhausting the public.

Trump shock puts politically engaged marketers in introspective mood
Nov 10, 2016
Daniel Farey-Jones

Trump shock puts politically engaged marketers in introspective mood

Marketers on each side of the Atlantic have reacted in different ways to Donald Trump and the Republican Party winning power in the US.

How advertising failed Hillary Clinton
Nov 10, 2016
Douglas Quenqua

How advertising failed Hillary Clinton

She had a US$100 million advantage and Madison Avenue's coolest kids in her corner. And yet...

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

1 Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

2 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

Agency of the Year 2022

3 Agency of the Year shortlists released

What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

4 What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

5 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

6 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

Publicis Groupe SEA launches specialist gaming unit

7 Publicis Groupe SEA launches specialist gaming unit

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

8 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

9 Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

10 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble