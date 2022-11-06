Search
us elections
Nov 6, 2022
Midterm ads are angry, overspent and misinformed
Ads leading up to the U.S. midterm elections next week are not just negative, they are also misinforming, angering and exhausting the public.
Nov 10, 2016
Trump shock puts politically engaged marketers in introspective mood
Marketers on each side of the Atlantic have reacted in different ways to Donald Trump and the Republican Party winning power in the US.
Nov 10, 2016
How advertising failed Hillary Clinton
She had a US$100 million advantage and Madison Avenue's coolest kids in her corner. And yet...
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins