upgrade

In a tech-centric world, is marcomms getting left behind?
1 day ago
Leilani Abels

In a tech-centric world, is marcomms getting left behind?

Marcomms professionals need to upgrade their skill sets and become more tech-savvy if they want to futureproof their careers, argues the managing director of Thrive PR + Communications.

Emirates celebrates success with upgrade ‘tips’
Jan 26, 2018
Ad Nut

Emirates celebrates success with upgrade ‘tips’

Comic campaign is based on a universal traveller truth and the airline’s success in the TripAdvisor travel awards.

Campaign adds key upgrades to its iPad app
Dec 15, 2010
Staff Reporters

Campaign adds key upgrades to its iPad app

ASIA PACIFIC – Campaign Asia-Pacific, the region’s leading title for the advertising, marketing, media and PR industries, has added key improvements to its recently launched app for iPad.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

1 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Unilever oral-care brand asks couples to get married in the metaverse

2 Unilever oral-care brand asks couples to get married in the metaverse

Luxury brands deliver fresh vegetables in Shanghai

3 Luxury brands deliver fresh vegetables in Shanghai

Publicis shuffles leadership in Vietnam

4 Publicis shuffles leadership in Vietnam

Publicis drinks in PepsiCo China media win

5 Publicis drinks in PepsiCo China media win

Mastercard appoints Julie Nestor as chief marketer in Asia Pacific

6 Mastercard appoints Julie Nestor as chief marketer in Asia Pacific

Have to acknowledge the fact that people don't stay in agencies forever: VMLY&R India's new CEO

7 Have to acknowledge the fact that people don't stay in agencies forever: VMLY&R India's new CEO

S4 Capital postpones 2021 results in surprise move because of PwC audit delay

8 S4 Capital postpones 2021 results in surprise move because of PwC audit delay

Independents, unlimited: Agency leaders see only upsides

9 Independents, unlimited: Agency leaders see only upsides

The winning secrets of #BestOfTweets, live from the arena

10 The winning secrets of #BestOfTweets, live from the arena