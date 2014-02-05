Search
upfront
1 day ago
The upfront that changed everything? Wait until next year.
Macroeconomic conditions lend themselves to business as usual at the annual television rights buying event in the US.
Feb 5, 2014
Mobile and social marketing are dead. Long live digital marketing.
P&G global brand building officer Marc Pritchard declared last year that digital marketing was dead, but I think he missed the point. Actually digital marketing is very much alive. It's mobile marketing and social marketing that are actually dead.
Dec 18, 2012
CASBAA Jakarta Upfronts
Photos from the CASBAA's TV Upfronts: The Jakarta Screenings event, organised by CASBAA in association with Campaign Asia-Pacific and in-media partner First Media, which took place on 13 December.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins