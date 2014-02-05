upfront

The upfront that changed everything? Wait until next year.
1 day ago
Adam Helfgott

The upfront that changed everything? Wait until next year.

Macroeconomic conditions lend themselves to business as usual at the annual television rights buying event in the US.

Mobile and social marketing are dead. Long live digital marketing.
Feb 5, 2014
Thorsten Nolte

Mobile and social marketing are dead. Long live digital marketing.

P&G global brand building officer Marc Pritchard declared last year that digital marketing was dead, but I think he missed the point. Actually digital marketing is very much alive. It's mobile marketing and social marketing that are actually dead.

CASBAA Jakarta Upfronts
Dec 18, 2012
Staff Reporters

CASBAA Jakarta Upfronts

Photos from the CASBAA's TV Upfronts: The Jakarta Screenings event, organised by CASBAA in association with Campaign Asia-Pacific and in-media partner First Media, which took place on 13 December.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

GroupM restructures Asia-Pacific leadership

1 GroupM restructures Asia-Pacific leadership

Google's AI chatbot Bard spouts lies and misinformation in 78% cases: report

2 Google's AI chatbot Bard spouts lies and misinformation in 78% cases: report

Embracing AI-generated content, BlueFocus will replace human copywriters and creatives

3 Embracing AI-generated content, BlueFocus will replace human copywriters and creatives

What advertisers can learn from countries that already have TikTok bans

4 What advertisers can learn from countries that already have TikTok bans

Move and win roundup: Week of April 17, 2023

5 Move and win roundup: Week of April 17, 2023

‘Most marketers don’t believe in their work; they just don’t want to get fired’: Gary Vee on state of the industry

6 ‘Most marketers don’t believe in their work; they just don’t want to get fired’: Gary Vee on state of the industry

Omnicom’s John Wren on the future of work, the business and succession plans

7 Omnicom’s John Wren on the future of work, the business and succession plans

Twitter Inc. is dead, it’s now X Corp

8 Twitter Inc. is dead, it’s now X Corp

VMLY&R names Raymond Chin as its new Asia chief creative officer

9 VMLY&R names Raymond Chin as its new Asia chief creative officer

Havas Group's Triptk launches in APAC

10 Havas Group's Triptk launches in APAC