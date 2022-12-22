up

Global new-biz round-up: Creative pitches dominate as Swarovski, IBM and more change hands
The Knowledge
Dec 22, 2022
Jamie Rossouw

Global new-biz round-up: Creative pitches dominate as Swarovski, IBM and more change hands

Publicis Groupe was responsible for more than half of billings in October.

Wrap-up: 7+ things you need to know this week
Jan 16, 2015
Adrian Peter Tse

Wrap-up: 7+ things you need to know this week

HONG KONG – The habits of trusted brands, talent pool challenges, the Bloomberg Media CEO’s vision for media, new agency rosters, business wins and how to build service brands. Here’s a round-up of some of the stories you might have missed this week.

Wrap-up: 8 things you need to know this week
Dec 12, 2014
Adrian Peter Tse

Wrap-up: 8 things you need to know this week

HONG KONG - Asian airlines take on “nutty” passengers, a Harvard “jerk” causes a stir, Instagram reaches 300 million average monthly users, Yahoo shuts offices in Southeast Asia, and some people change jobs before the New Year. These are just a few things you need to know for this week.

Halloween ad roundup: Go funny, go scary, or go home
Oct 31, 2013
Emily Tan

Halloween ad roundup: Go funny, go scary, or go home

Does this year's bag full of Halloween-themed ads provide more tricks, or more treats?

Volkswagen takes on negative perception of small cars in new campaign
Oct 8, 2012
Staff Reporters

Volkswagen takes on negative perception of small cars in new campaign

AUSTRALIA - To overcome reticence about compact cars, a new campaign by DDB Sydney uses a spry grandfather figure to highlight the big-car features and feel of Volkswagen's new small model, the "up!".

