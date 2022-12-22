up
Global new-biz round-up: Creative pitches dominate as Swarovski, IBM and more change hands
Publicis Groupe was responsible for more than half of billings in October.
Wrap-up: 7+ things you need to know this week
HONG KONG – The habits of trusted brands, talent pool challenges, the Bloomberg Media CEO’s vision for media, new agency rosters, business wins and how to build service brands. Here’s a round-up of some of the stories you might have missed this week.
Wrap-up: 8 things you need to know this week
HONG KONG - Asian airlines take on “nutty” passengers, a Harvard “jerk” causes a stir, Instagram reaches 300 million average monthly users, Yahoo shuts offices in Southeast Asia, and some people change jobs before the New Year. These are just a few things you need to know for this week.
Halloween ad roundup: Go funny, go scary, or go home
Does this year's bag full of Halloween-themed ads provide more tricks, or more treats?
Volkswagen takes on negative perception of small cars in new campaign
AUSTRALIA - To overcome reticence about compact cars, a new campaign by DDB Sydney uses a spry grandfather figure to highlight the big-car features and feel of Volkswagen's new small model, the "up!".
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins