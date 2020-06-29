Search
Jun 29, 2020
Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Javed Iqbal, United Commercial Bank
Javed Iqbal's efforts to serve the unbanked in Bangladesh have served his brand well.
May 2, 2019
Bangladeshi farmers switch veg for first bank accounts
Grey Dhaka brought Bangladesh's United Commercial Bank and the grocery company Shwapno together in this effort to help farmers convert their spare food into savings.
