union

'Wide-eyed innocence and blind terror': ‪Why haven't advertising professionals unionised?
2 days ago
Matthew Keegan

As issues like the gig economy, AI, and the cost of living crisis see other creative industries joining forces to fight for better protections and working conditions, Campaign explores why advertising professionals have traditionally been slow to unionise.

'This is a bank ad'
Mar 15, 2019
Ad Nut

In a LOL-worthy campaign by Union, Bankwest uses delicious parody to stand out in a 'Sea of sameness'.

Bank's cartoon characters are perhaps a bit too cartoonish
Jul 23, 2018
Ad Nut

Australia's Bankwest and WPP AUNZ's Union offer up a trio imaginatively animated characters. Too bad they're such stereotypes.

The Brand Union to redesign SIS sugar packaging in Singapore
Oct 25, 2010
Staff Reporters

SINGAPORE - ﻿﻿SIS sugar brand in Singapore has appointed The Brand Union to redesign its brand packaging and recommend a strategic direction in Singapore and in the Middle East.

