unilab
Philippines-based Unilab switches to OMG as media agency of record
Mediacom had previously held the pharma company's media account since 2016.
Unilab selects Mediacom after 10 years with SMG
Pharma giant Unilab moves on to Mediacom after 10 years with Starcom Mediavest Group.
SMG Philippines picks up four wins including Coca-Cola and Smart Telecom
MANILA - Starcom MediaVest Group Philippines has expanded its roles with Coca-Cola and Smart Telecommunicaitons and picked up work for Unilab and Liwayway Corp.
Antacid brand picks Starcom to handle media and digital in Philippines
PHILIPPINES - Kremil-S, a Unilab antacid brand, has appointed Starcom MediaVest Group to handle its social community management, paid advertising and digital media buying.
Great Eastern Drug hands media business to UM, Ensemble Thailand
BANGKOK - Healthcare company Great Eastern Drug (GED), an affiliate of United Laboratories Group, has handed its media business to UM and Ensemble Thailand.
Starcom Philippines retains US$20m Unilab business
MANILA – Starcom Philippines has been re-appointed as media agency-of-record for pharmaceutical company Unilab, an account understood to be worth US$20 million.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins