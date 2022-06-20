unilab

Philippines-based Unilab switches to OMG as media agency of record
Jun 20, 2022
Robert Sawatzky

Mediacom had previously held the pharma company's media account since 2016.

Unilab selects Mediacom after 10 years with SMG
Jul 1, 2016
Byravee Iyer

Pharma giant Unilab moves on to Mediacom after 10 years with Starcom Mediavest Group.

SMG Philippines picks up four wins including Coca-Cola and Smart Telecom
Jun 22, 2015
Emily Tan

MANILA - Starcom MediaVest Group Philippines has expanded its roles with Coca-Cola and Smart Telecommunicaitons and picked up work for Unilab and Liwayway Corp.

Antacid brand picks Starcom to handle media and digital in Philippines
Aug 13, 2014
Byravee Iyer

PHILIPPINES - Kremil-S, a Unilab antacid brand, has appointed Starcom MediaVest Group to handle its social community management, paid advertising and digital media buying.

Great Eastern Drug hands media business to UM, Ensemble Thailand
Nov 23, 2012
Racheal Lee

BANGKOK - Healthcare company Great Eastern Drug (GED), an affiliate of United Laboratories Group, has handed its media business to UM and Ensemble Thailand.

Starcom Philippines retains US$20m Unilab business
Jul 26, 2012
Staff Reporters

MANILA – Starcom Philippines has been re-appointed as media agency-of-record for pharmaceutical company Unilab, an account understood to be worth US$20 million.

