unicef

Unilever Nepal takes on stigmatising of returning migrant workers
Jul 3, 2020
Staff Reporters

Unilever Nepal takes on stigmatising of returning migrant workers

The company, along with Unicef and Nepal star Rajesh Hamal, makes a case for understanding in a campaign by Outreach Nepal.

Unicef's 'badass do-gooder' refresh off to strong start
Dec 18, 2019
Lindsay Stein

Unicef's 'badass do-gooder' refresh off to strong start

The new campaign is helping the organisation show off its true colours around the world.

Kids are worth listening to, says Unicef
Nov 21, 2019
Ad Nut

Kids are worth listening to, says Unicef

THE WORK: '#WorldChildrensSay' for Unicef Australia by BMF.

These foul-mouthed parrots are not funny
Nov 3, 2017
Ad Nut

These foul-mouthed parrots are not funny

From the US: 'Cursing parrots' for Unicef by Grey New York.

Marcel gives Unicef a new face
Dec 14, 2016
Staff Reporters

Marcel gives Unicef a new face

Sydney-based creative agency launches campaign on Unicef's 70th anniversary.

Help families, don't fund a Cambodian 'orphanage factory'
Feb 27, 2015
Emily Tan

Help families, don't fund a Cambodian 'orphanage factory'

CAMBODIA - It's sad when good intentions go awry, but it seems donations to orphanages in Cambodia, instead of organisations that help family welfare, is prompting poor families to give up their children because that's where the money is going.

