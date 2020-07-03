unicef
Unilever Nepal takes on stigmatising of returning migrant workers
The company, along with Unicef and Nepal star Rajesh Hamal, makes a case for understanding in a campaign by Outreach Nepal.
Unicef's 'badass do-gooder' refresh off to strong start
The new campaign is helping the organisation show off its true colours around the world.
Kids are worth listening to, says Unicef
THE WORK: '#WorldChildrensSay' for Unicef Australia by BMF.
These foul-mouthed parrots are not funny
From the US: 'Cursing parrots' for Unicef by Grey New York.
Marcel gives Unicef a new face
Sydney-based creative agency launches campaign on Unicef's 70th anniversary.
Help families, don't fund a Cambodian 'orphanage factory'
CAMBODIA - It's sad when good intentions go awry, but it seems donations to orphanages in Cambodia, instead of organisations that help family welfare, is prompting poor families to give up their children because that's where the money is going.
