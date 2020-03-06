un women

Reckitt and UN Women partner to promote gender diversity, equality and inclusion in India
21 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Reckitt and UN Women partner to promote gender diversity, equality and inclusion in India

To roll out programmes that focus on creating employment and entrepreneurial opportunities for women in the health, hygiene and sanitation sectors

UN Women's latest campaign lays out gender inequality in black and white
Mar 6, 2020
Michael Heusner

UN Women's latest campaign lays out gender inequality in black and white

The Erich & Kallman created ad takes a look at what's changed, and what hasn't, over the years.

Stereotypes: Why advertisers fail to represent social diversity
Jul 5, 2018
David Blecken

Stereotypes: Why advertisers fail to represent social diversity

The final part of a series on ‘responsible advertising’ examines the problems stereotypes in advertising cause, and why marketers need to move beyond this lazy approach.

International Women's Day: 'If we want change, we have to earn it'
Mar 8, 2018
Olivia Parker

International Women's Day: 'If we want change, we have to earn it'

Women Leading Change Awards winners share their thoughts on why change is not a given, the #MeToo movement in Asia and their hopes for the next generation of female talent.

Mastercard, UN Women Singapore launch Project Inspire
Mar 2, 2011
Angelia Seetoh

Mastercard, UN Women Singapore launch Project Inspire

SINGAPORE - Mastercard and UN Women have jointly launched a corporate responsibility initiative to mark the 25th anniversary of Mastercard in Asia and the 100th International Women's Day.

