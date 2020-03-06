un women
Reckitt and UN Women partner to promote gender diversity, equality and inclusion in India
To roll out programmes that focus on creating employment and entrepreneurial opportunities for women in the health, hygiene and sanitation sectors
UN Women's latest campaign lays out gender inequality in black and white
The Erich & Kallman created ad takes a look at what's changed, and what hasn't, over the years.
Stereotypes: Why advertisers fail to represent social diversity
The final part of a series on ‘responsible advertising’ examines the problems stereotypes in advertising cause, and why marketers need to move beyond this lazy approach.
International Women's Day: 'If we want change, we have to earn it'
Women Leading Change Awards winners share their thoughts on why change is not a given, the #MeToo movement in Asia and their hopes for the next generation of female talent.
Mastercard, UN Women Singapore launch Project Inspire
SINGAPORE - Mastercard and UN Women have jointly launched a corporate responsibility initiative to mark the 25th anniversary of Mastercard in Asia and the 100th International Women's Day.
