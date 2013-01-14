um australia

UM Australia CEO Fiona Johnston promoted to global Mediabrands role
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

She has been appointed as chief growth officer for Mediabrands for global and EMEA markets, and will relocate to the UK.

UM Melbourne's Angell goes to Target, Lion steps up
Jan 14, 2013
Emily Tan

MELBOURNE - UM Australia has promoted chief client officer Kim Lion to the post of managing director of UM Melbourne following current general manager David Angell's decision to move to UM client Target.

Unilever and UM Australia split after ten years
Dec 6, 2010
Staff Reporters

SYDNEY – Unilever has dropped Universal McCann as its media agency and launched a pitch for its US$39.5 million media account

MediaCom's Mat Baxter takes over as CEO of UM Australia
Aug 26, 2010
Marie Green

SYDNEY - Mat Baxter has been appointed as CEO of UM Australia with current CEO Henry Tajer stepping aside to concentrate full time on his role as executive chairman of Mediabrands.

