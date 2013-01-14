Search
um australia
1 day ago
UM Australia CEO Fiona Johnston promoted to global Mediabrands role
She has been appointed as chief growth officer for Mediabrands for global and EMEA markets, and will relocate to the UK.
Jan 14, 2013
UM Melbourne's Angell goes to Target, Lion steps up
MELBOURNE - UM Australia has promoted chief client officer Kim Lion to the post of managing director of UM Melbourne following current general manager David Angell's decision to move to UM client Target.
Dec 6, 2010
Unilever and UM Australia split after ten years
SYDNEY – Unilever has dropped Universal McCann as its media agency and launched a pitch for its US$39.5 million media account
Aug 26, 2010
MediaCom's Mat Baxter takes over as CEO of UM Australia
SYDNEY - Mat Baxter has been appointed as CEO of UM Australia with current CEO Henry Tajer stepping aside to concentrate full time on his role as executive chairman of Mediabrands.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins