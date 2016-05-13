ultra super new

Global food and beverage giants nibble away at Japanese brands
3 days ago
Robert Sawatzky

Global food and beverage giants nibble away at Japanese brands

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: To meet changing lifestyles, multinationals are adding healthier portions of adspend, marketing strategy and product innovation to their recipe for success.

UltraSuperNew plans global expansion from Tokyo
May 13, 2016
David Blecken

UltraSuperNew plans global expansion from Tokyo

TOKYO/SINGAPORE - UltraSuperNew (USN), a Tokyo-based independent creative agency, is to open a second office in Singapore to cater to the Southeast Asian market.

CASE STUDY: Skyn condoms get on the softer side of Japanese couples
May 22, 2015
Adrian Peter Tse

CASE STUDY: Skyn condoms get on the softer side of Japanese couples

TOKYO - In a market saturated with 'thin' condoms, Skyn condoms and agency Ultra Super New aimed to create a vehicle for Japanese couples to talk about their sexual preferences in a culturally sensitive way.

