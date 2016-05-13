Search
Global food and beverage giants nibble away at Japanese brands
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: To meet changing lifestyles, multinationals are adding healthier portions of adspend, marketing strategy and product innovation to their recipe for success.
May 13, 2016
UltraSuperNew plans global expansion from Tokyo
TOKYO/SINGAPORE - UltraSuperNew (USN), a Tokyo-based independent creative agency, is to open a second office in Singapore to cater to the Southeast Asian market.
May 22, 2015
CASE STUDY: Skyn condoms get on the softer side of Japanese couples
TOKYO - In a market saturated with 'thin' condoms, Skyn condoms and agency Ultra Super New aimed to create a vehicle for Japanese couples to talk about their sexual preferences in a culturally sensitive way.
