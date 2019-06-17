tvc

Michael Lee: 'The idea of a big, TV-driven brand campaign is getting harder and harder to deliver'
2 days ago
Nicola Merrifield

Michael Lee: 'The idea of a big, TV-driven brand campaign is getting harder and harder to deliver'

VCCP Partnership’s chief strategy officer discusses what lies ahead for planners as the media landscape continues to fragment.

What will daily life be like with 5G?
Jun 17, 2019
Staff Reporters

What will daily life be like with 5G?

In a campaign by M&C Saatchi Spencer Hong Kong, SmarTone suggests that it will involve playing table tennis against robots and painting skyscrapers with blasts from a smartphone.

Ad Nut: Flyin' garb, talkin' Weetabix, lovin' enemies, more
Jan 9, 2015
Ad Nut

Ad Nut: Flyin' garb, talkin' Weetabix, lovin' enemies, more

Ad Nut scurries all over the internet to bring you notable ads. This week: Ikea's winged migration, McDonald's' entertaining animation, McConaughey's tiresome narration, Newcastle Ale's latest meme appropriation, and much more.

The story behind Petronas Malaysia’s first Kaamatan & Gawai TVC
Jun 6, 2014
Emily Tan

The story behind Petronas Malaysia’s first Kaamatan & Gawai TVC

KUALA LUMPUR – Beautifully shot and exquisitely written, Petronas Malaysia’s television spot for Kaamatan and Gawai has been making waves across Malaysia.

Beer brand 4 Pines revisits WW2 in latest campaign
Apr 29, 2014
Staff Reporters

Beer brand 4 Pines revisits WW2 in latest campaign

SYDNEY - In a potentially controversial campaign, 4 Pines Brewing Company, Dentsu Australia and Heckler production company decide to revisit WW2 and "stick it to the Germans".

Standard Chartered promotes mobile services with international drama
Nov 5, 2013
Matthew Miller

Standard Chartered promotes mobile services with international drama

HONG KONG - Standard Chartered Hong Kong has launched a new TVC through TBWA Hong Kong to promote its 'Breeze' mobile-banking services with a long-distance, mother-daughter story.

