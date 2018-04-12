trinityp3

No, I can't list the 'best' agencies. Sincerely, a pitch consultant
1 day ago
Darren Woolley

No, I can't list the 'best' agencies. Sincerely, a pitch consultant

Why your tender process should be about looking for the right agency, not the best agency.

Who will control your data destiny post-Cambridge Analytica?
Apr 12, 2018
Helen Roxburgh

Who will control your data destiny post-Cambridge Analytica?

Facebook's dramas have prompted a period of reckoning over data usage. We examine the impact of looming regulation walls, how consumers really feel about data and why Asia is having different conversations to the rest of the world.

The high cost of global media reviews
Jul 8, 2015
Emily Tan

The high cost of global media reviews

GLOBAL - As the (estimated) 21 ongoing major global and North American media pitches start to conclude, we stop to ask, just how much pressure have agencies and brands been under?

