top1000brands

How big brands can rejuvenate and stay on top
Aug 29, 2019
Staff Reporters

Here are just some of the many key lessons from yesterday's Asia's Top 1000 Brands event in Singapore.

Still growing: Burgeoning online retail sales driving China's economy
Jun 17, 2019
Nielsen

The digital economy is transforming consumption patterns and has become a key driver of economic growth.

The Top 10: Reaching the pinnacle, and staying there
Jun 6, 2016
Staff Reporters

The upper echelon may contain the same 10 companies as last year, but their shifting positions hint at strong currents in consumer preferences and culture.

Connections and context the key to navigating Asia for top brands
Sep 22, 2015
Gabey Goh

SINGAPORE - When marketing to a region as complex and diverse as Asia, top marketers agree that ensuring consumers feel connected to the brand through storytelling, engaging at the right time and context are keys to success.

Asia's Top 1000 Brands: Final country rankings released
Aug 31, 2015
Jason Wincuinas

Together with global insights firm Nielsen, Campaign Asia-Pacific today released rankings of the top brands in Japan, Taiwan and Thailand. This completes this year's slate of brand rankings in 13 APAC markets, published as part of our exclusive Asia's Top 1000 Brands report.

Japan’s social space gets real
Aug 31, 2015
Azusa Fukai

The rise of social network-enabled experiences requires new brand-thinking.

