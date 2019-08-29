top1000brands
How big brands can rejuvenate and stay on top
Here are just some of the many key lessons from yesterday's Asia's Top 1000 Brands event in Singapore.
Still growing: Burgeoning online retail sales driving China's economy
The digital economy is transforming consumption patterns and has become a key driver of economic growth.
The Top 10: Reaching the pinnacle, and staying there
The upper echelon may contain the same 10 companies as last year, but their shifting positions hint at strong currents in consumer preferences and culture.
Connections and context the key to navigating Asia for top brands
SINGAPORE - When marketing to a region as complex and diverse as Asia, top marketers agree that ensuring consumers feel connected to the brand through storytelling, engaging at the right time and context are keys to success.
Asia's Top 1000 Brands: Final country rankings released
Together with global insights firm Nielsen, Campaign Asia-Pacific today released rankings of the top brands in Japan, Taiwan and Thailand. This completes this year's slate of brand rankings in 13 APAC markets, published as part of our exclusive Asia's Top 1000 Brands report.
Japan’s social space gets real
The rise of social network-enabled experiences requires new brand-thinking.
