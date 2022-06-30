tool

Mediabrands, R&CPMK launch tool to integrate brands with premium content
Jun 30, 2022
Alison Weissbrot

Mediabrands, R&CPMK launch tool to integrate brands with premium content

UpstreamPOP helps brands identify the next big TV show or feature film and helps them broker brand integration deals.

How Spark helped New Zealand learn Māori by taking photos
Oct 16, 2018
Faaez Samadi

How Spark helped New Zealand learn Māori by taking photos

CASE STUDY: Partnering with Colenso BBDO and Google, the telco’s innovative mobile app played a big part in spreading the language and building brand equity.

Unruly launches sexism detection tool for ads
Mar 8, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Unruly launches sexism detection tool for ads

Tool added to UnrulyEQ Max platform to mark International Women’s Day.

BBC toolkit rates emotional impact of sponsored content
Dec 19, 2017
Rick Boost

BBC toolkit rates emotional impact of sponsored content

A qualitative technique to master consumer reactions?

Unruly launches emotional targeting tool in SEA
Sep 22, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Unruly launches emotional targeting tool in SEA

GroupM first agency group to use new tool.

Unruly rolls out ‘emotional intelligence’ tool in Hong Kong, Taiwan
Apr 20, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Unruly rolls out ‘emotional intelligence’ tool in Hong Kong, Taiwan

New platform allows advertisers to gain deeper emotional insights and targeting from their video advertising.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

The future of seamless shopping in APAC

1 The future of seamless shopping in APAC

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

3 Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

4 How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

5 BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

6 Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

7 Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

8 WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

9 Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

10 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries