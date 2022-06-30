Search
Jun 30, 2022
Mediabrands, R&CPMK launch tool to integrate brands with premium content
UpstreamPOP helps brands identify the next big TV show or feature film and helps them broker brand integration deals.
Oct 16, 2018
How Spark helped New Zealand learn Māori by taking photos
CASE STUDY: Partnering with Colenso BBDO and Google, the telco’s innovative mobile app played a big part in spreading the language and building brand equity.
Mar 8, 2018
Unruly launches sexism detection tool for ads
Tool added to UnrulyEQ Max platform to mark International Women’s Day.
Dec 19, 2017
BBC toolkit rates emotional impact of sponsored content
A qualitative technique to master consumer reactions?
Sep 22, 2017
Unruly launches emotional targeting tool in SEA
GroupM first agency group to use new tool.
Apr 20, 2017
Unruly rolls out ‘emotional intelligence’ tool in Hong Kong, Taiwan
New platform allows advertisers to gain deeper emotional insights and targeting from their video advertising.
