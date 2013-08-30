toluna

Online platforms face growing consumer discontent in Southeast Asia
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Over a third of Asean consumers are unhappy with their digital commerce experience, despite a spike in online spending during the pandemic, according to a report from Blackbox Research and Toluna.

Convert and cultivate: Steps brands can take to nurture an online community
Aug 30, 2013
Julie Paul

Tips for brands on how to transform a loose online audience into a close-knit and engaged community that delivers hard business data and meaningful insights.

Market research firm Toluna appoints Asia-Pacific vice-president of operations
Jan 8, 2013
Staff Reporters

HONG KONG - Global research firm Toluna has hired Cannie Tan as vice-president of operations from Asia-Pacific.

