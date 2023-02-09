tokyo olympics bid rigging

Tokyo Olympics bid-rigging: ex-Dentsu, other ad execs arrested
Feb 9, 2023
Nikita Mishra

The arrests come after months of investigations into alleged corruption in the planning and sponsorship of the Tokyo Games held in 2021 after a pandemic-driven postponement.

Dentsu admits to bid-rigging in Tokyo Olympics; charges for other arrests made
Feb 7, 2023
Nikita Mishra

Dentsu joins rivals Hakuhodo and ADK in admission to collusion in the widening Tokyo Olympics bid-rigging and bribery case, but says there is "no factual basis for claims any employees have been arrested."

