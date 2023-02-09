Search
Feb 9, 2023
Tokyo Olympics bid-rigging: ex-Dentsu, other ad execs arrested
The arrests come after months of investigations into alleged corruption in the planning and sponsorship of the Tokyo Games held in 2021 after a pandemic-driven postponement.
Feb 7, 2023
Dentsu admits to bid-rigging in Tokyo Olympics; charges for other arrests made
Dentsu joins rivals Hakuhodo and ADK in admission to collusion in the widening Tokyo Olympics bid-rigging and bribery case, but says there is "no factual basis for claims any employees have been arrested."
