1 day ago
Eerie TimeTo ad highlights danger of sexual harassment as people return to the office
Created by Lucky Generals, the urgent ad moves TimeTo's 'where do you draw the line?' tagline onwards, urging people 'it's time to draw the line' and sign up to TimeTo training.
Nov 1, 2018
UK TimeTo campaign exposes reality of sexual harassment in advertising
Work by Lucky Generals highlights settings where sexual harassment takes place and challenges viewers to 'draw the line'.
