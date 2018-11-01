timeto

Eerie TimeTo ad highlights danger of sexual harassment as people return to the office
1 day ago
Imogen Watson

Eerie TimeTo ad highlights danger of sexual harassment as people return to the office

Created by Lucky Generals, the urgent ad moves TimeTo's 'where do you draw the line?' tagline onwards, urging people 'it's time to draw the line' and sign up to TimeTo training.

UK TimeTo campaign exposes reality of sexual harassment in advertising
Nov 1, 2018
Nicola Kemp

UK TimeTo campaign exposes reality of sexual harassment in advertising

Work by Lucky Generals highlights settings where sexual harassment takes place and challenges viewers to 'draw the line'.

