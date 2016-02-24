time

How brands can appreciate, celebrate and enhance time
4 days ago
Ri An Quek

Brands should understand the cultural underpinnings of attitudes toward time, so they can align value propositions to helping consumers build meaningful relationships with it.

ASN to rebrand to Sports Illustrated after deal with Time Inc
Feb 24, 2016
Emily Tan

HONG KONG - Time Inc has struck a deal with ASN to launch a Sports Illustrated sports broadcasting and digital network across Asia, starting with the rebrand of pay TV sports channels ASN and ASN2 to Sports Illustrated and Sports Illustrated 2.

Time Out magazine 'loses' cell phone in Shanghai guerrilla campaign
Jul 11, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

SHANGHAI - Energy BBDO has created a guerrilla marketing stunt to promote the local version of the internationally renowned listing magazine Time Out by purposely 'losing' a cell phone.

Digital happenings this week from ESPN, Shangri-La, Reckitt Benckiser and more
Aug 23, 2012
Staff Writer

A roundup of the latest digital people moves, account wins, pitches and developments across the Asia-Pacific region.

TIME dotCom picks Upfront Media for website update
Aug 22, 2012
Staff Reporters

SINGAPORE – Malaysian broadband provider TIME dotCom (TIME) has selected Upfront Media to bring its update its website.

Time Magazine leaves the largest digital footprint: study
Aug 18, 2011
Staff Reporters

ASIA-PACIFIC - Time Magazine has been named a 'digital genius' by New York University's Stern School of Business, claiming the top spot in a study measuring the digital footprint of magazine brands.

