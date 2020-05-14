Search
May 14, 2020
Luckin Coffee’s stumble may pave way for other coffee hopefuls
While Luckin parts ways with its top executives, Tim Hortons receives an investment from Tencent to help increase its bricks-and-mortar presence in China.
Mar 26, 2020
Popeyes hires Paloma Azulay as global CMO
She joins from Tim Hortons, where she had the same title.
Mar 11, 2019
What chance does Tim Hortons have in China?
Given China’s crowded and innovative coffee and quick-serve food market, we asked branding consultants what the Canadian coffee and quick-serve food outlet should think about as it enters the mainland.
