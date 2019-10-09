tiffany co

Search
Oct 9, 2019
Tiffany removes ad following pro-Hong Kong accusations
The jeweller — which has also seen its bottom line affected by the protests — is the third brand this week to become swept up in the Hong Kong pro-democracy movement.
Apr 12, 2018
Tangrams announces new 2018 jury presidents
With the entry deadline approaching, Asia-Pacific's largest effectiveness and strategy awards announces two new jury presidents.
Oct 5, 2016
CASE STUDY: Tiffany goes direct for programmatic performance in China
The company used a direct programmatic buying strategy in China to boost brand awareness and deliver customised messaging.
