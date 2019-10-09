tiffany co

Tiffany removes ad following pro-Hong Kong accusations
Oct 9, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Tiffany removes ad following pro-Hong Kong accusations

The jeweller — which has also seen its bottom line affected by the protests — is the third brand this week to become swept up in the Hong Kong pro-democracy movement.

Tangrams announces new 2018 jury presidents
Apr 12, 2018
Olivia Parker

Tangrams announces new 2018 jury presidents

With the entry deadline approaching, Asia-Pacific's largest effectiveness and strategy awards announces two new jury presidents.

CASE STUDY: Tiffany goes direct for programmatic performance in China
Oct 5, 2016
Gabey Goh

CASE STUDY: Tiffany goes direct for programmatic performance in China

The company used a direct programmatic buying strategy in China to boost brand awareness and deliver customised messaging.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia