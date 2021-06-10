the body shop

Nimble, lean and focused: The evolution of planners turned consultants
The Information
20 hours ago
Jonathan Weinberg

It's never easy setting up on your own, but clients are increasingly finding that a scaled-down, more agile strategy partner is the perfect fit.

The Body Shop brings 'Self Love Uprising' to Australia
Jun 10, 2021
Ad Nut

A local non-binary stylist and an Aboriginal life coach appear in the localisation of the global campaign.

The Body Shop engages Fimmick for social-media push in 2013
Jan 25, 2013
Benjamin Li

HONG KONG & MACAU - The Body Shop has appointed Fimmick as its social media agency for Hong Kong and Macau markets for 2013.

Briq to handle media duties for The Body Shop
Jan 9, 2012
Staff Reporters

SINGAPORE - Beauty brand The Body Shop has handed its media duties to full service agency Briq Communications, following a closed-door pitch in November.

VIDEO: iButterfly debuts in Singapore with The Body Shop
Sep 21, 2011
Staff Reporters

SINGAPORE: The Body Shop has collaborated with integrated full-service agency allied with Dentsu, Briq, to launch a campaign featuring Dentsu's proprietary iButterfly Asia iPhone app.

The Body Shop to submit anti-trafficking petition to UN
Aug 25, 2011
Staff Reporters

SINGAPORE – The Body Shop's ‘Stop sex trafficking of children and young people’ petition and campaign, has collected a record-breaking 114,886 signatures from the Singapore public.

