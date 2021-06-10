the body shop
Nimble, lean and focused: The evolution of planners turned consultants
It's never easy setting up on your own, but clients are increasingly finding that a scaled-down, more agile strategy partner is the perfect fit.
The Body Shop brings 'Self Love Uprising' to Australia
A local non-binary stylist and an Aboriginal life coach appear in the localisation of the global campaign.
The Body Shop engages Fimmick for social-media push in 2013
HONG KONG & MACAU - The Body Shop has appointed Fimmick as its social media agency for Hong Kong and Macau markets for 2013.
Briq to handle media duties for The Body Shop
SINGAPORE - Beauty brand The Body Shop has handed its media duties to full service agency Briq Communications, following a closed-door pitch in November.
VIDEO: iButterfly debuts in Singapore with The Body Shop
SINGAPORE: The Body Shop has collaborated with integrated full-service agency allied with Dentsu, Briq, to launch a campaign featuring Dentsu's proprietary iButterfly Asia iPhone app.
The Body Shop to submit anti-trafficking petition to UN
SINGAPORE – The Body Shop's ‘Stop sex trafficking of children and young people’ petition and campaign, has collected a record-breaking 114,886 signatures from the Singapore public.
