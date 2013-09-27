Search
the beatles
1 day ago
The new era of social influence: Content beyond human capabilities
From the Pope in Balenciaga to The Beatles' reviving one last record, AI is handing the reins back to culture in ways we've never seen before. So, what's the cautionary tale here? We Are Social Singapore's Agalia Tan explores.
Sep 27, 2013
Mandarin Oriental celebrates 50th year with ad designed by pop art Guru Sir Peter Blake
HONG KONG - Mandarin Oriental is celebrating its 50th anniversary this October, and London Advertising commissioned pop art guru Sir Peter Blake to create a colourful collage of some of the brand's celebrity fans, 10 of whom will attend the hotel’s first celebration event here in October.
