the beatles

The new era of social influence: Content beyond human capabilities
1 day ago
Agalia Tan

The new era of social influence: Content beyond human capabilities

From the Pope in Balenciaga to The Beatles' reviving one last record, AI is handing the reins back to culture in ways we've never seen before. So, what's the cautionary tale here? We Are Social Singapore's Agalia Tan explores.

Mandarin Oriental celebrates 50th year with ad designed by pop art Guru Sir Peter Blake
Sep 27, 2013
Benjamin Li

Mandarin Oriental celebrates 50th year with ad designed by pop art Guru Sir Peter Blake

HONG KONG - Mandarin Oriental is celebrating its 50th anniversary this October, and London Advertising commissioned pop art guru Sir Peter Blake to create a colourful collage of some of the brand's celebrity fans, 10 of whom will attend the hotel’s first celebration event here in October.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Making use of the seconds: Unleash the full power of bite-sized content

1 Making use of the seconds: Unleash the full power of bite-sized content

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

2 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

Goodbye influencer marketing, it was nice knowing you

3 Goodbye influencer marketing, it was nice knowing you

DBS & POSB showcase heartwarming film that highlights positive community impact for Singapore’s National Day

4 DBS and POSB aim to inspire positive community impact with sentimental Singapore National Day film

Disney’s ‘metaverse chief’ departs shortly after division shutdown

5 Disney’s ‘metaverse chief’ departs shortly after division shutdown

Samsung ‘unfolds’ its latest smartphone campaign with 3D OOH billboards

6 Samsung ‘unfolds’ its latest smartphone campaign with 3D OOH billboards

Dentsu’s Doug Rozen to depart amid Americas reorganisation

7 Dentsu’s Doug Rozen to depart amid Americas reorganisation

Dentsu names new CEO for China as Deric Wong exits

8 Dentsu names new CEO for China as Deric Wong exits

Dentsu international whistleblowing reports more than double

9 Dentsu international whistleblowing reports more than double

Wunderman Thompson names new APAC CEO

10 Wunderman Thompson names new APAC CEO