WhatsApp users flock to Signal, Telegram in light of privacy concerns
1 day ago
Jessica Goodfellow

WhatsApp users flock to Signal, Telegram in light of privacy concerns

A WhatsApp alert about its data-sharing policy with Facebook has boosted downloads for alternative messaging apps. But the policy is in fact not new.

Twitter down but Facebook, Instagram more popular than ever in social Indonesia
Jul 8, 2019
Olivia Parker

Twitter down but Facebook, Instagram more popular than ever in social Indonesia

Despite a temporary ban related to the recent elections, and a potential threat (still relatively slight) on the horizon in the form of rising brand Telegram, Facebook and Instagram are still beloved brands in Indonesia.

