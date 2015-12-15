tbwa singapore
Mandai Wildlife Group hands creative AOR to TBWA Singapore
EXCLUSIVE: The new partnership which kicks off this month marks an end to a seven-year relationship between Mandai and The Secret Little Agency.
STB names TBWA\Singapore as global agency
SINGAPORE - The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has appointed TBWA\Singapore as its global agency partner for integrated creative, digital and production services.
Tangs picks TBWA Singapore for rebrand
SINGAPORE - Singapore retailer, Tangs, has appointed TBWA Singapore to handle all above-the-line communications, beginning with a major brand overhaul designed to reinforce the store’s dominance on the Singapore retail scene.
Spikes Asia 2012: Networking after dark
SINGAPORE - The stamina and determination of Spikes Asia delegates will be tested with a full slate of 'networking receptions'—aka "parties"—during the three-day festival, which begins Sunday in Singapore.
Singapore CEL hands 360-degree account to consortium led by TBWA
SINGAPORE - The Centre for Enabled Living (CEL) has awarded a 360-degree marketing account for its public education programme on inclusiveness and enablement to a consortium of agencies led by TBWA\Singapore.
New digital technical director for Tequila\ Singapore
SINGAPORE - TBWA Singapore has hired Tuomas Peltoniemi as the digital technical director at Tequila\ Singapore.
