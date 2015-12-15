tbwa singapore

Mandai Wildlife Group hands creative AOR to TBWA Singapore
1 day ago
Nikita Mishra

EXCLUSIVE: The new partnership which kicks off this month marks an end to a seven-year relationship between Mandai and The Secret Little Agency.

STB names TBWA\Singapore as global agency
Dec 15, 2015
Gabey Goh

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has appointed TBWA\Singapore as its global agency partner for integrated creative, digital and production services.

Tangs picks TBWA Singapore for rebrand
Feb 6, 2013
Staff Reporters

SINGAPORE - Singapore retailer, Tangs, has appointed TBWA Singapore to handle all above-the-line communications, beginning with a major brand overhaul designed to reinforce the store’s dominance on the Singapore retail scene.

Spikes Asia 2012: Networking after dark
Sep 13, 2012
Racheal Lee

SINGAPORE - The stamina and determination of Spikes Asia delegates will be tested with a full slate of 'networking receptions'—aka "parties"—during the three-day festival, which begins Sunday in Singapore.

Singapore CEL hands 360-degree account to consortium led by TBWA
Aug 30, 2012
Racheal Lee

SINGAPORE - The Centre for Enabled Living (CEL) has awarded a 360-degree marketing account for its public education programme on inclusiveness and enablement to a consortium of agencies led by TBWA\Singapore.

New digital technical director for Tequila\ Singapore
Mar 1, 2012
Staff Reporters

SINGAPORE - TBWA Singapore has hired Tuomas Peltoniemi as the digital technical director at Tequila\ Singapore.

