40 Under 40 2021: Youji Noh, TBWA Media Arts Lab
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2021: Youji Noh, TBWA Media Arts Lab

From a global standpoint, Noh is bringing the K-creativity to an international stage, demonstrating that excellent Korean creativity is recognised worldwide.

Watch: Apple's latest makes better sound visible
Mar 12, 2020
Brittaney Kiefer

Watch: Apple's latest makes better sound visible

A young woman's world transforms from drab daytime to a hyper-real night as she clicks the active noise cancellation on her AirPods Pro off and on.

See Apple's larger-than-life outdoor ads for the new AirPods
Oct 31, 2019
Ad Nut

See Apple's larger-than-life outdoor ads for the new AirPods

THE WORK: AirPods Pro campaign for Apple by TBWA Media Arts Lab.

Apple to China on creative exploration: 'What's the use?'
Aug 2, 2019
Ad Nut

Apple to China on creative exploration: 'What's the use?'

A new film promoting iPads jumps off from a commonly asked question about how students preparing for the Gaokao exam should spend their time.

Apple greets Thailand with splashes of daily colour
Jun 13, 2019
Ad Nut

Apple greets Thailand with splashes of daily colour

TBWA Media Arts Lab created seven bright videos highlighting the colours traditionally associated with each day of the week.

