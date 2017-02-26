Search
tatler xfest
21 hours ago
Tatler withdraws HK$16 million government grant for Messi no-show
The promotional blitz by Tatler featured Messi’s face right in the middle of all marketing material, leading fans to expect his magic on the field. Minister Kevin Yeung says spectators can contemplate independent legal recourse.
1 day ago
Tatler's Messi mess: Hong Kong event plunges into chaos without star player
Angry fans booed during the pre-season friendly after a Lionel Messi no-show and the Hong Kong government said organisers, Tatler Asia, might face a reduction in funding.
