tatler xfest

Tatler withdraws HK$16 million government grant for Messi no-show
21 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

Tatler withdraws HK$16 million government grant for Messi no-show

The promotional blitz by Tatler featured Messi’s face right in the middle of all marketing material, leading fans to expect his magic on the field. Minister Kevin Yeung says spectators can contemplate independent legal recourse.

Tatler's Messi mess: Hong Kong event plunges into chaos without star player
1 day ago
Nikita Mishra

Tatler's Messi mess: Hong Kong event plunges into chaos without star player

Angry fans booed during the pre-season friendly after a Lionel Messi no-show and the Hong Kong government said organisers, Tatler Asia, might face a reduction in funding.

