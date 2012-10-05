Search
22 hours ago
Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Rajashree R, Tata Consultancy Services
Keeping ‘building’ and ‘faith’ as markers, Rajashree R is ensuring that the new brand purpose keeps the brand relevant and driving growth.
Oct 5, 2012
APAC companies lead the way in digital spending: Tata Consultancy
ASIA PACIFIC - Companies in Asia-Pacific on average are spending considerably more on technology, business process changes and other expenses to respond to the digital consumer, according to a recent survey commissioned by software company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).
