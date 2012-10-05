tata consultancy services

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Rajashree R, Tata Consultancy Services
22 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Rajashree R, Tata Consultancy Services

Keeping ‘building’ and ‘faith’ as markers, Rajashree R is ensuring that the new brand purpose keeps the brand relevant and driving growth.

APAC companies lead the way in digital spending: Tata Consultancy
Oct 5, 2012
Byravee Iyer

APAC companies lead the way in digital spending: Tata Consultancy

ASIA PACIFIC - Companies in Asia-Pacific on average are spending considerably more on technology, business process changes and other expenses to respond to the digital consumer, according to a recent survey commissioned by software company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

How Bud Light’s abandonment of the trans community could influence Pride

1 How Bud Light’s abandonment of the trans community could influence Pride

2023 APAC agency rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM take early creative & media leads

2 2023 APAC agency rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM take early creative & media leads

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

3 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

‘Not a formal campaign’: AB InBev distances from Dylan Mulvaney outreach

4 ‘Not a formal campaign’: AB InBev distances from Dylan Mulvaney outreach

Move and win roundup: Week of May 8, 2023

5 Move and win roundup: Week of May 8, 2023

Eugene Lee promoted to McDonald’s International CMO

6 Eugene Lee promoted to McDonald’s International CMO

Are celebrities overused in advertising?

7 Are celebrities overused in advertising?

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

8 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

9 Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

MRM's Ronald Ng on the overdue recognition of Asian creativity and embracing AI

10 MRM's Ronald Ng on the overdue recognition of Asian creativity and embracing AI