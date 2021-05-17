Search
20 hours ago
India's Taproot Dentsu promotes Ayesha Ghosh to CEO in management reshuffle
Shashank Lanjekar is promoted to strategy chief as co-founder Agnello Dias ends his association with Dentsu.
May 17, 2021
Facebook extends 'more together' thought with touching Eid film
Watch the film conceptualised by Taproot Dentsu here.
Dec 3, 2019
Can you solve the mystery in this short film from HarperCollins?
Yes? No? Maybe? Eight-minute thriller by Taproot Dentsu India celebrates crime fiction.
