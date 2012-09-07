Search
talent development
1 day ago
MediaMonks to roll out six-month graduate training programme in APAC
Talent development scheme will provide graduates with functional and role-based training, with a particular focus on digital and data skills.
Sep 7, 2012
Talent constraints put a strain on Chinese companies
Demand for talent will exceed supply in China for some time to come, which means managers and organisations need to work a bit harder to please, retain, and enhance the skills of the young superstars they manage to hire.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins