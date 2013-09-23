tab

TAB rebrands betting service with everyman hero
Sep 23, 2013
Sophie Chen

TAB rebrands betting service with everyman hero

SYDNEY - Western Australia’s TAB has launched a rebranding campaign to show its commitment to a more personalised and rewarding betting experience for its punters.

