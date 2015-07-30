sunita rajan

Sunita Rajan named Bloomberg's head of media in Asia
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Sunita Rajan named Bloomberg's head of media in Asia

As managing director, APAC media sales and marketing, she will be tasked with growing advertising revenues and client marketing across all of the publisher's platforms.

CNN Style attempts to woo luxury advertisers in Asia
Jul 30, 2015
Byravee Iyer

CNN Style attempts to woo luxury advertisers in Asia

ASIA-PACIFIC - Cable news operator CNN is eyeing luxury advertisers in fashion, automotive, banking, finance and technology for its newly launched style portal.

BBC advertising veteran Sunita Rajan heads to CNN
Jan 19, 2015
Byravee Iyer

BBC advertising veteran Sunita Rajan heads to CNN

SINGAPORE - BBC’s executive VP advertising sales for Asia & ANZ Sunita Rajan is joining rival CNN International as head of advertising sales for Asia-Pacific.

Brands must have the confidence to be authors: BBC
Sep 26, 2014
David Blecken

Brands must have the confidence to be authors: BBC

SPIKES ASIA - The festival's third day began with Sunita Rajan, the BBC’s EVP of advertising sales for Asia/ANZ, drawing on her own organisation's approach to content to show how good stories are put together.

BBC promotes Sunita Rajan to Senior VP of BBC Advertising Asia
Jul 5, 2011
Rhandell Rubio

BBC promotes Sunita Rajan to Senior VP of BBC Advertising Asia

ASIA-PACIFIC - BBC Worldwide has promoted Sunita Rajan to the position of senior vice president of BBC Advertising Asia.

