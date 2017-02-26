Search
strange
1 day ago
APAC marketing stunts: A collection of the strangest (and stupidest) on-the-street promotions
Clowns. A bear. A subway-riding cat. A giant pineapple. A giant tissue pack. A bunch of small coffins. People with big pills on their heads. What do all these things have in common? They all feature in this historical collection of strange and/or ill-advised on-the-ground promotional stunts by APAC brands.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins