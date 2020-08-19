straits times

SPH to cut 140 roles to offset 'severe' impact of Covid-19 on ad revenue
Aug 19, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

SPH to cut 140 roles to offset 'severe' impact of Covid-19 on ad revenue

Advertisers have cut back media spend throughout the pandemic, despite readership increasing.

SPH seeks to conserve costs, braces for prolonged COVID-19 impact
Apr 7, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

SPH seeks to conserve costs, braces for prolonged COVID-19 impact

As media revenues continue to shrink in first half results, publisher warns of COVID-19 hit to all its businesses.

SPH print newspaper ad sales dive 20% on year
Jan 13, 2020
Staff Reporters

SPH print newspaper ad sales dive 20% on year

Singapore Press Holdings operating profit falls 28% in the first quarter as property portfolio again offsets media struggles.

SPH media revenue drops 10% over the past year
Oct 16, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

SPH media revenue drops 10% over the past year

But digital subscriptions at the Singapore media publisher are on the rise.

SPH taps AI for help with headlines
Oct 1, 2018
Faaez Samadi

SPH taps AI for help with headlines

Publisher signs agreement with A*Star for AI-powered headlines.

SPH launches entertainment website to target younger audiences
Nov 7, 2012
Staff Reporters

SPH launches entertainment website to target younger audiences

SINGAPORE - Singapore Press Holdings has launched a trio of online products aimed at deepening engagement with younger audiences.

