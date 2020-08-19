straits times
SPH to cut 140 roles to offset 'severe' impact of Covid-19 on ad revenue
Advertisers have cut back media spend throughout the pandemic, despite readership increasing.
SPH seeks to conserve costs, braces for prolonged COVID-19 impact
As media revenues continue to shrink in first half results, publisher warns of COVID-19 hit to all its businesses.
SPH print newspaper ad sales dive 20% on year
Singapore Press Holdings operating profit falls 28% in the first quarter as property portfolio again offsets media struggles.
SPH media revenue drops 10% over the past year
But digital subscriptions at the Singapore media publisher are on the rise.
SPH taps AI for help with headlines
Publisher signs agreement with A*Star for AI-powered headlines.
SPH launches entertainment website to target younger audiences
SINGAPORE - Singapore Press Holdings has launched a trio of online products aimed at deepening engagement with younger audiences.
