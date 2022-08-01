sss

What one agency is doing to help local Shanghai shops cope with a slow post-lockdown economy
Aug 1, 2022
Minnie Wang

What one agency is doing to help local Shanghai shops cope with a slow post-lockdown economy

MARKETING FOR GOOD: We Are Social’s Saving Shanghai Shops programme is giving select businesses an entire suite of marketing services to help them reach customers.

Flying online ad promotes flying toy
Mar 12, 2012
Staff Reporters

Flying online ad promotes flying toy

TOKYO - What better way to promote a smartphone-controlled flying toy than to let users pilot a smartphone-controlled banner ad around their computer screens?

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Aman Gupta, Boat

1 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Aman Gupta, Boat

PepsiCo awards Southeast Asia media mandate to Publicis

2 PepsiCo awards Southeast Asia media mandate to Publicis

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

3 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

4 Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

Project vs retainer: Which is better to manage burnout, creativity, and profitability?

5 Project vs retainer: Which is better?

Move and win roundup: Week of August 1, 2022

6 Move and win roundup: Week of August 1, 2022

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

7 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Cookie-cutting delayed to 2024: APAC adtech leaders respond

8 Cookie-cutting delayed to 2024, APAC adtech leaders respond

Cultural appropriation vs appreciation: Can luxury brands in China tell the difference?

9 Cultural appropriation vs appreciation: Can luxury brands tell the difference?

Hakuhodo takes majority stake in Malaysia's Kingdom Digital

10 Hakuhodo takes majority stake in Malaysia's Kingdom Digital