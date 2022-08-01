Search
Aug 1, 2022
What one agency is doing to help local Shanghai shops cope with a slow post-lockdown economy
MARKETING FOR GOOD: We Are Social’s Saving Shanghai Shops programme is giving select businesses an entire suite of marketing services to help them reach customers.
Mar 12, 2012
Flying online ad promotes flying toy
TOKYO - What better way to promote a smartphone-controlled flying toy than to let users pilot a smartphone-controlled banner ad around their computer screens?
