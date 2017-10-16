sponsors

Should brands skip the Tokyo Olympics and think Paris 2024?
2 days ago
Victoria Chew

Should brands skip the Tokyo Olympics and think Paris 2024?

Due to the pandemic, the hype around the Tokyo Olympic Games has been largely absent. But this year’s embattled event could still be worth a shot.

Big brands lead engagement in Asia F1
Oct 16, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Big brands lead engagement in Asia F1

Conversation around brands was closely tied to decisions over keeping F1 races in Singapore and Malaysia, according to research from Meltwater.

OPINION: Singapore Marathon’s brand partners are running on empty
Dec 2, 2011
Chris Reed

OPINION: Singapore Marathon’s brand partners are running on empty

The Official Singapore Marathon is on Sunday 4 December and you would expect the sponsors and partners to be aggressively marketing the tie up but unbelievably none of them really are.

Adidas reigns as top sponsor among Chinese World Cup fans
Jun 28, 2010
Jin Bo

Adidas reigns as top sponsor among Chinese World Cup fans

SHANGHAI – Adidas, Coca-Cola, Visa and Sony are the most recognised World Cup sponsors among Chinese fans, according to a survey by TNS Research International.

