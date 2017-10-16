sponsors
Should brands skip the Tokyo Olympics and think Paris 2024?
Due to the pandemic, the hype around the Tokyo Olympic Games has been largely absent. But this year’s embattled event could still be worth a shot.
Big brands lead engagement in Asia F1
Conversation around brands was closely tied to decisions over keeping F1 races in Singapore and Malaysia, according to research from Meltwater.
OPINION: Singapore Marathon’s brand partners are running on empty
The Official Singapore Marathon is on Sunday 4 December and you would expect the sponsors and partners to be aggressively marketing the tie up but unbelievably none of them really are.
Adidas reigns as top sponsor among Chinese World Cup fans
SHANGHAI – Adidas, Coca-Cola, Visa and Sony are the most recognised World Cup sponsors among Chinese fans, according to a survey by TNS Research International.
