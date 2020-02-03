Search
smart home
Feb 3, 2020
Don’t underestimate the power of the voice
A disagreement about dolphin dentition leads to a review of the stats around voice search and voice-activated content—and a wakeup call for brands who haven't heard the message yet.
Feb 14, 2018
Time to decide which AI to talk to
With adoption rates on voice-enabled home systems taking off, consumers will soon need to decide which AI ecosystem is best for them.
