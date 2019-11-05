Search
China’s sleep economy is worth one-trillion yuan
In China, where sleep disorders are a cause for national concern, brands and influencers are taking the matter seriously.
Nov 5, 2019
AIA issues wakeup call about Asia's 'sleep sacrifice'
New work through BBDO Singapore highlights the positive impact of getting just one more hour of shuteye.
Oct 20, 2016
Sleep and modernity make strange bedfellows
Flamingo's Zoe Weitzman wakes at 3 am to provide a first-person report on the trendy idea of 'bi-phasic' sleep.
Mar 26, 2014
Sinomax breaks Guinness record for the world's largest pillow
GUANGZHOU - Bedding brand Sinomax has created the world’s largest pillow as part of a World Sleep Day gimmick that is a prelude to its 11th anniversary campaign this year.
