China’s sleep economy is worth one-trillion yuan
1 day ago
Lisa Nan

In China, where sleep disorders are a cause for national concern, brands and influencers are taking the matter seriously.

AIA issues wakeup call about Asia's 'sleep sacrifice'
Nov 5, 2019
Matthew Miller

New work through BBDO Singapore highlights the positive impact of getting just one more hour of shuteye.

Sleep and modernity make strange bedfellows
Oct 20, 2016
Zoe Weitzman

Flamingo's Zoe Weitzman wakes at 3 am to provide a first-person report on the trendy idea of 'bi-phasic' sleep.

Sinomax breaks Guinness record for the world's largest pillow
Mar 26, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

GUANGZHOU - Bedding brand Sinomax has created the world’s largest pillow as part of a World Sleep Day gimmick that is a prelude to its 11th anniversary campaign this year.

