Don’t underestimate the power of the voice
A disagreement about dolphin dentition leads to a review of the stats around voice search and voice-activated content—and a wakeup call for brands who haven't heard the message yet.
Alexa, stop being so compliant
To help our children learn appropriate communication, voice assistants need to start thinking about etiquette.
Digital-assistant voices should be female, says science
In a world where conversational commerce is set to proliferate, it’s imperative for brands to understand the true impact elicited by different voices. Neuro-Insight and Mindshare looked into it.
'Human-like' voice search a major brand asset — if properly deployed
Have you looked into 'audio logos'? Is your brand optimised for 'rank zero'? Do you know how to avoid a Disney-Google style voice ad firestorm? If not, read on. Voice search is officially here.
Time to decide which AI to talk to
With adoption rates on voice-enabled home systems taking off, consumers will soon need to decide which AI ecosystem is best for them.
Voice search will upturn everything you know about SEO
Hi Siri? Tell me about OK Google.
