1 day ago
SingPost sells ecommerce operations to ADA
ADA says the deal will help it ramp up its end-to-end ecommerce expertise and services.
Aug 4, 2020
Singpost celebrates the mailwoman as an unsung hero
A sweet new film to highlight the (often thankless) contributions of mailpersons.
Feb 2, 2015
GOSF: Why Google is interested in e-commerce
SINGAPORE - Unless you’ve been living under a rock (or outside of Singapore), chances are you’ve seen and heard all the advertisements and promotions for the Great Online Shopping Festival (GOSF), a first-of-its-kind online shopping sale organised by Google, DBS and SingPost.
Jan 7, 2010
SingPost apologises for "vandalism" guerrilla campaign gone awry
SINGAPORE - A guerrilla campaign by postal company SingPost to promote the upcoming Youth Olympic Games (YOG) in Singapore has led to public outcry over the stunt's "acts of vandalism".
