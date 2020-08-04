singpost

SingPost sells ecommerce operations to ADA
1 day ago
Shawn Lim

ADA says the deal will help it ramp up its end-to-end ecommerce expertise and services.

Singpost celebrates the mailwoman as an unsung hero
Aug 4, 2020
Ad Nut

A sweet new film to highlight the (often thankless) contributions of mailpersons.

GOSF: Why Google is interested in e-commerce
Feb 2, 2015
Byravee Iyer

SINGAPORE - Unless you’ve been living under a rock (or outside of Singapore), chances are you’ve seen and heard all the advertisements and promotions for the Great Online Shopping Festival (GOSF), a first-of-its-kind online shopping sale organised by Google, DBS and SingPost.

SingPost apologises for
Jan 7, 2010
Kenny Lim

SINGAPORE - A guerrilla campaign by postal company SingPost to promote the upcoming Youth Olympic Games (YOG) in Singapore has led to public outcry over the stunt's "acts of vandalism".

