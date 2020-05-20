shops

Facebook ramps up ecommerce play with Shops tool for DTC brands
May 20, 2020
Omar Oakes

Facebook ramps up ecommerce play with Shops tool for DTC brands

It is first in package of tools that will be rolled out in coming months.

BOOK EXCERPT: Unravelling the notion of authenticity in China
Dec 14, 2012
Michael Griffiths

BOOK EXCERPT: Unravelling the notion of authenticity in China

A new book, 'Consumers and Individuals in China: Standing Out, Fitting In' by Michael B. Griffiths, director of ethnography at Ogilvy & Mather Greater China, reflects on Chinese reality and challenges many a preconceived idea that its people are not ‘real’ individuals.

