sharon ho
13 hours ago
Women to Watch 2022: Sharon Ho, Digitas
With a knack for finding the right digital solutions, Ho keeps one step ahead of the industry and has consistently used her skills to bring both her clients’ business and her agency activity to growth.
Oct 30, 2018
Publicis finalises Digitas rebranding in China
Digitas China waited six months to remove the "LBi" from its former name, in order to make sure localisation and office renovation were in place.
Sep 14, 2011
German consultancy agency Aquarius Shanghai announces new senior hires
SHANGHAI - Digital online marketing company Aquarius Asia has expanded its newly-opened Shanghai office with senior hires: Sharon Ho as group client director, and Wan Sze as associate creative director.
