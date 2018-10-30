sharon ho

Women to Watch 2022: Sharon Ho, Digitas
13 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Sharon Ho, Digitas

With a knack for finding the right digital solutions, Ho keeps one step ahead of the industry and has consistently used her skills to bring both her clients’ business and her agency activity to growth.

Publicis finalises Digitas rebranding in China
Oct 30, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Publicis finalises Digitas rebranding in China

Digitas China waited six months to remove the "LBi" from its former name, in order to make sure localisation and office renovation were in place.

German consultancy agency Aquarius Shanghai announces new senior hires
Sep 14, 2011
Benjamin Li

German consultancy agency Aquarius Shanghai announces new senior hires

SHANGHAI - Digital online marketing company Aquarius Asia has expanded its newly-opened Shanghai office with senior hires: Sharon Ho as group client director, and Wan Sze as associate creative director.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Trying to craft the right creatives for TikTok? The answer lies in testing

1 Trying to craft the right creatives for TikTok? The answer lies in testing

Jane Lin-Baden becomes Publicis Groupe's APAC CEO

2 Jane Lin-Baden becomes Publicis Groupe's APAC CEO

Follow me on TikTok: How SMBs can drive growth on the platform

3 Follow me on TikTok: How SMBs can drive growth on the platform

Alice Chow to replace Caroline Chan as GroupM Hong Kong CEO

4 Alice Chow to replace Caroline Chan as GroupM Hong Kong CEO

Arthur Sadoun unveils new top team at Publicis

5 Arthur Sadoun unveils new top team at Publicis

UOB unveils refreshed brand identity and ‘Doing Right By You’ campaign

6 UOB unveils refreshed brand identity and ‘Doing Right By You’ campaign

Dentsu to drop international CEO role in restructure as Wendy Clark heads for exit

7 Dentsu to drop international CEO role in restructure as Wendy Clark heads for exit

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

8 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

“Not coming to an iPhone near you”: Samsung trolls Apple in latest ad

9 “Not coming to an iPhone near you”: Samsung trolls Apple in latest ad

On innovation, purpose, inflation and the post-COVID reset — the #LeadersForGood roundtable

10 On innovation, purpose, inflation and the post-COVID reset — the #LeadersForGood roundtable