shark tank india
17 hours ago
Want the Sharks to stay true to themselves as the audience appreciates them for who they are: Aman Srivastava, Sony Liv
Sony Liv’s head of marketing, Aman Srivastava, gives us the lowdown on the marketing game plan for the third season of Shark Tank India, how it aims to stay ahead of the curve in the OTT space and the sports IPs that are leveraging the platforms' audience engagement.
