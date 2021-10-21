Search
sexual health
1 day ago
Smile Makers' new campaign encourages you to touch yourself...and potentially save your life
As Breast Cancer Awareness Month draws to a close, a new erotic audio campaign by Smile Makers and MullenLowe Singapore will ensure you always remain abreast of the disease.
Oct 21, 2021
Welcome to your university lesson on thrush
In a new Australian campaign by Bayer Consumer Health, ‘students’ are given an open, candid lesson to destigmatise vaginal health.
Sep 12, 2016
Durex trolls AirPods in China ad
Wireless headphones have nowhere to run in cheeky condom ad.
