sexual assault
19 hours ago
Peloton halts promotion of Chris Noth ad after sexual assault allegations against actor
The ad was applauded by PR and marketing pros this week for its quick response to Noth’s character dying of cardiac arrest in And Just Like That.
Jan 16, 2017
Agency asks assault witnesses not to act like mannequins
Bangalore agency Autumn Worldwide calls out passive bystanders to new year's incident.
