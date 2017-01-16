sexual assault

Peloton halts promotion of Chris Noth ad after sexual assault allegations against actor
19 hours ago
Diana Bradley

Peloton halts promotion of Chris Noth ad after sexual assault allegations against actor

The ad was applauded by PR and marketing pros this week for its quick response to Noth’s character dying of cardiac arrest in And Just Like That.

Agency asks assault witnesses not to act like mannequins
Jan 16, 2017
Ad Nut

Agency asks assault witnesses not to act like mannequins

Bangalore agency Autumn Worldwide calls out passive bystanders to new year's incident.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Conversational Commerce: The secret to creating frictionless customer experiences

1 Conversational Commerce: The secret to creating frictionless customer experiences

Publicis to let employees work abroad for six weeks every year

2 Publicis to let employees work abroad for six weeks every year

Agency of the Year 2021 winners: Southeast Asia

3 Agency of the Year 2021 winners: Southeast Asia

Digital agency Dept comes to APAC, with Vishnu Mohan as head

4 Digital agency Dept comes to APAC, with Vishnu Mohan as head

Agency of the Year 2021

5 All the winners of Agency of the Year 2021

Nike commits to the metaverse with virtual footwear acquisition

6 Nike commits to the metaverse with virtual footwear acquisition

TBWA Asia goes deep into the metaverse with Altava Group win

7 TBWA Asia goes deep into the metaverse with Altava Group win

Ogilvy, Leo Digital Network shine in Greater China AOY awards

8 Ogilvy, Leo Digital Network shine in Greater China AOY awards

Ogilvy and TBWA clean up at Southeast Asia AOY

9 Ogilvy and TBWA clean up at Southeast Asia AOY

AKQA acquires BrewDog branding agency Made Thought to boost design offer

10 AKQA acquires BrewDog branding agency Made Thought