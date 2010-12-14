Search
serene wong
13 hours ago
Women to Watch 2022: Serene Wong, Across the Pond
From Across The Pond's first employee to its managing director in just five years, Wong possesses an ambitious, entrepreneurial, and engaging nature that have been instrumental in building the business in APAC.
Dec 14, 2010
TNS announces restructure with regional HQ headed by Chris Riquier
ASIA-PACIFIC - Global custom research company TNS has announced its latest restructuring with the formation of new TNS operations in Asia-Pacific (APAC). Singapore becomes the APAC regional headquarters, headed up by CEO Chris Riquier, effective 1 January 2011.
