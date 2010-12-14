serene wong

Women to Watch 2022: Serene Wong, Across the Pond
13 hours ago
Staff Reporters

From Across The Pond's first employee to its managing director in just five years, Wong possesses an ambitious, entrepreneurial, and engaging nature that have been instrumental in building the business in APAC.

TNS announces restructure with regional HQ headed by Chris Riquier
Dec 14, 2010
Benjamin Li

ASIA-PACIFIC - Global custom research company TNS has announced its latest restructuring with the formation of new TNS operations in Asia-Pacific (APAC). Singapore becomes the APAC regional headquarters, headed up by CEO Chris Riquier, effective 1 January 2011.

